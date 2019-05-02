Register
14:03 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-39, carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, August 31, 2017

    Launch of India’s Second Lunar Mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’ Postponed Yet Again

    © REUTERS / P. Ravikumar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ISRO hopes to land modules near the south pole of the moon, below a latitude of 70 degrees; however the programme has been delayed a fourth time since March 2018 and its experiments are now scheduled for 6 September. The modules, Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan)are in different stages of development and should be ready by July.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, the country's second lunar mission, to July of this year.

    "All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 2019, with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019," an ISRO statement read. 

    It is believed that the lander (Vikram) suffered a minor technical snag last month during a test, which delayed the launch once again.

    READ MORE: India Successfully Conducts Crucial Test of Moon Mission-II Lander

    "This is a very complex mission and the earlier dates were estimates. But the procedures took longer than expected," ISRO spokesperson Vivek Singh said.

    Indian scientists and engineers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
    © AFP 2019 / Manjunath KIRAN
    India Approves $1.4Bln for First Manned Spaceflight to be Launched in 2022
    The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. The Rover (Pragyan) is housed inside the Lander.

    "After launch into earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach lunar orbit using its Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, the Lander will separate from the Orbiter and land softly at the predetermined site, close to the lunar South Pole. Furthermore, the Rover will carry out scientific experiments on the lunar surface," the ISRO added.

    READ MORE: India Aims to Establish Firmest Conclusion of Water, Minerals on Moon's Surface

    The lander is a crucial part of the second lunar mission undertaken by India. It is intended to soft land on the lunar surface at a specified site to deploy a six-wheeled vehicle rover.

    The rover, powered by solar energy, will collect information for at least 14 days and cover an area with a 400-meter radius. The instruments on the rover will conduct the in-situ analysis of elements such as sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, etc. in the vicinity of the landing site.

     

     

    Related:

    ISRO Beams in Private Firm to Make Two Satellites for Navigation
    ISRO Starts Countdown for South Asia Satellite
    ISRO to Launch GSLV Mark III, Its Heaviest Rocket Soon
    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
    Tags:
    lunar mission, technical failure, Chandraayan-2, delay, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse