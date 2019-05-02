Launch of India’s Second Lunar Mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’ Postponed Yet Again

The ISRO hopes to land modules near the south pole of the moon, below a latitude of 70 degrees; however the programme has been delayed a fourth time since March 2018 and its experiments are now scheduled for 6 September. The modules, Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan)are in different stages of development and should be ready by July.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, the country's second lunar mission, to July of this year.

"All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 2019, with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019," an ISRO statement read.

It is believed that the lander (Vikram) suffered a minor technical snag last month during a test, which delayed the launch once again.

READ MORE: India Successfully Conducts Crucial Test of Moon Mission-II Lander

"This is a very complex mission and the earlier dates were estimates. But the procedures took longer than expected," ISRO spokesperson Vivek Singh said.

© AFP 2019 / Manjunath KIRAN India Approves $1.4Bln for First Manned Spaceflight to be Launched in 2022

The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. The Rover (Pragyan) is housed inside the Lander.

"After launch into earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach lunar orbit using its Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, the Lander will separate from the Orbiter and land softly at the predetermined site, close to the lunar South Pole. Furthermore, the Rover will carry out scientific experiments on the lunar surface," the ISRO added.

READ MORE: India Aims to Establish Firmest Conclusion of Water, Minerals on Moon's Surface

The lander is a crucial part of the second lunar mission undertaken by India. It is intended to soft land on the lunar surface at a specified site to deploy a six-wheeled vehicle rover.

The rover, powered by solar energy, will collect information for at least 14 days and cover an area with a 400-meter radius. The instruments on the rover will conduct the in-situ analysis of elements such as sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, etc. in the vicinity of the landing site.