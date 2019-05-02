Register
12:31 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hurricane

    Nearly 800,000 People Evacuated After Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ Warning in India

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The cyclone is expected to make landfall on 3 May on India's east coast with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 km/hour and gusts of 200 km/hour. Millions of people reside in the cyclone’s projected path.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Cyclone Fani, classified as an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' by the India Meteorological Department, is expected to make landfall on the Indian mainland on Friday afternoon. The Indian administration has reportedly evacuated nearly 800,000 people to safety from its eastern coastal areas, where the storm is likely to make landfall.

    READ MORE: Over 500 People Killed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique – Reports

    Disaster mitigation efforts are reportedly in full-swing. As of Thursday afternoon, local time, Fani is in the Bay of Bengal, off the eastern coast of India and the storm is gaining intensity.

    ​An ‘Orange Alert' has been issued due to the pending arrival of the cyclonic storm in the states of Odisha and West Bengal, as well as the districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

    The India Meteorological Department in its Thursday morning communique said "The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI' (pronounced as ‘FONI') over the West-central Bay of Bengal has moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of about 15 km/hour in the last six hours".

    "The storm's centre, as of 0530 IST, 2 May 2019, is about 450 km south-southwest of  Puri  (Odisha), 230 km  south-southeast  of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650km south-southwest of Digha, West Bengal," it added.

    Fani is expected to make landfall on 3 May, in the afternoon, along the coast of Odisha in eastern India between Gopalpur and Chandbali, in the state's Puri district.

    "It is very likely to move  north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha Coast between Gopalpur  and Chandbali around Puri during 3 May afternoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 km/hour, gusting to 200 km/hour," the communique added.

    Meanwhile, disaster mitigation efforts by various Indian agencies were in full-swing as of Thursday afternoon.

    Cyclonic Storm Fani on April 27, 2019
    CC0
    Indian Navy on High Alert For Cyclone FANI Relief Efforts
    ​Indian Railways has cancelled 81 trains and diverted some of them as a precautionary measure.

    ​The Indian Government is making arrangements to evacuate nearly a million people in areas that may be affected by the tropical cyclone, as heavy downpours, including flash-floods, may occur in Odisha and areas of Andhra Pradesh state.

    READ MORE: ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Brings Strong Winds, ‘Near-Zero Visibility’ to Parts of US

    ​Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik the Chief Minister of Odisha State, which is likely to be affected most, has made an appeal to residents to remain calm. The administration had made sufficient arrangements and every life is precious, added Patnaik.

    Related:

    Tropical Cyclone Idai Killed 430 People in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi - UNHCR
    Digging Cattle Out of the Snow in US' South Dakota Following 'Bomb Cyclone'
    ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Brings Strong Winds, ‘Near-Zero Visibility’ to Parts of US
    Phethai Cyclone to Lash India’s Southern Coast - High Alert Sounded
    Tags:
    disaster response, cyclone, evacuation, storm, Odisha, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse