12:32 GMT +302 May 2019
    An Indian youth uses the internet at a cyber cafe in Allahabad, India.

    Netizens Decry Report Placing India On Par With Afghanistan in Religious Freedom

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    210

    The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, in its latest report, has grouped India with the likes of Afghanistan, Iraq and Indonesia, infuriating social media users of all faiths in the world's second most populous country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens in India are questioning the wisdom of a US Commission which placed India, the birthplace of four of the world's major religious, alongside extremism-hit  Afghanistan and Iraq in its religious freedom ranking.

    The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report is prepared by the US Department of State and submitted to Congress; the State Department's website claims that it "use multiple sources to increase comprehensiveness and reduce potential for bias".

    ​The USCIRF report stirred dissent among Indians on social media. 

    While saying that the US seems wary of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a netizen tweeted, "US is afraid of #56incher", referring to a quip Modi allegedly made about the size of his chest.

    ​A user called out the USCIRF for being a ‘paid news channel' of the US.

    ​"USCIRF report has no credibility," said this social media user.

    The flag of Pakistan and American flags (File)
    © AFP 2019 / MARK RALSTON
    Pakistan Slams US for 'Politically Motivated' Report On Religious Freedom
    ​This netizen called the report ‘totally wrong'.

    ​Read 113 articles about USCIRF's aleleged hypocrisy: https://t.co/kdNhRbLOkL

    The USCIRF has placed India in its Tier-2 list of countries for allegedly violating religious freedom or tolerating such violations in a manner that is "systematic, ongoing or egregious".

    According to the USCIRF, these are standards under the International Religious Freedom Act for designating such a nation as a ‘country of particular concern'.

    The USCIRF has alleged that the Indian government has repeatedly denied its staff access to India. It, however, said that an opportunity to openly and candidly engage with the government would be welcomed.

     

     

