Netizens Decry Report Placing India On Par With Afghanistan in Religious Freedom

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, in its latest report, has grouped India with the likes of Afghanistan, Iraq and Indonesia, infuriating social media users of all faiths in the world's second most populous country.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens in India are questioning the wisdom of a US Commission which placed India, the birthplace of four of the world's major religious, alongside extremism-hit Afghanistan and Iraq in its religious freedom ranking.

READ MORE: Former Member of Dutch Right-Wing Party Converts to Islam

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report is prepared by the US Department of State and submitted to Congress; the State Department's website claims that it "use multiple sources to increase comprehensiveness and reduce potential for bias".

The @USCIRF report on Global Religious Freedom was released today. Here’s a list of countries the commission found most troubling, with China so egregious that one commissioner said it is worthy of its own category. Read more here. https://t.co/mP81FNrMYj pic.twitter.com/xRiEUE4gfr — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) April 30, 2019

​The USCIRF report stirred dissent among Indians on social media.

While saying that the US seems wary of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a netizen tweeted, "US is afraid of #56incher", referring to a quip Modi allegedly made about the size of his chest.

​A user called out the USCIRF for being a ‘paid news channel' of the US.

USCIRF is nearly like a paid news channel now. India is a country of 1.26 billion people and each one has freedom of speech. If statements decide religious strife then USCIRF must look within and examine the racial discrimination in society and gun trotting violence in US. — Sea Eagle (@SeaEagl48645838) May 1, 2019

​"USCIRF report has no credibility," said this social media user.

USCIRF India rpt has NO credibility. Even USCIRF chairmen does not believe USCIRF propaganda. USCIRF chairmen Tenzin Dorjee disagrees & refutes USCIRF India assessment.



Read 113 articles on USCIRFs eerie hypocrisy: https://t.co/kdNhRbLOkL pic.twitter.com/LBtl9UfoMT — Mayank Patel (@DataReveals) April 30, 2019

© AFP 2019 / MARK RALSTON Pakistan Slams US for 'Politically Motivated' Report On Religious Freedom

@USCIRF @USCIRFJohnnieM

India is deonly country in de world where so many religions stay together.

Your observation is totally https://t.co/I7amx8iW68 are influenced by a lobby in India which is out to defame & tarnish the good work our PM is doing without any bias.@PMOIndia — Chowkidars of India First (@sure99) May 1, 2019

​This netizen called the report ‘totally wrong'.

​Read 113 articles about USCIRF's aleleged hypocrisy: https://t.co/kdNhRbLOkL

USCIRF recommends religion based personal law(i.e sharia, cannon etc) & curbs on #freespeech in India. pic.twitter.com/EQhVJlVasJ — Mayank Patel (@DataReveals) April 30, 2019

The USCIRF has placed India in its Tier-2 list of countries for allegedly violating religious freedom or tolerating such violations in a manner that is "systematic, ongoing or egregious".

READ MORE: Outrage as Muslim Woman in Veil Seen on Swedish Town's Welcome Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to the USCIRF, these are standards under the International Religious Freedom Act for designating such a nation as a ‘country of particular concern'.

The USCIRF has alleged that the Indian government has repeatedly denied its staff access to India. It, however, said that an opportunity to openly and candidly engage with the government would be welcomed.