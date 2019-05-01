No Evidence of India Using Afghanistan to Hurt Pakistan - US Official

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells was in Islamabad as part of a US delegation for Afghan peace talks, and said "no country should support non-state actors."

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US has found nothing which suggests that India is using Afghan soil to support terror activities against neighbouring Pakistan, The Express Tribune has reported.

According to the report, the US' response came on Tuesday during a media briefing at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

"I don't have the evidence what you are referring to, but our policy is clear that no country should support non-state actors," the US principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia said in response to a question about Pakistan's long-standing belief that India uses Afghan soil to foster terrorism in the country.

The diplomat also urged countries of the region to work for peace and prosperity.

"We think that it is critical that nations of this region respect one another and work to achieve peace and economic growth," Wells said responding to a question about India's role in creating unrest in Pakistan's Balochistan Province.

Pakistan military's chief spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday blamed India's external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for funding and supporting the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Wells was in Pakistan as part of delegation headed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for Afghan peace talks.

​Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of using Afghanistan to create unrest and tensions in Pakistan.