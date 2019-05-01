Register
16:36 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force MiG-21. (File)

    Pakistan Warns India of Much 'Stronger Response' in Case of Fresh Conflict

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 03

    While formally naming the response “Operation Swift Retort”, Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff said the PAF’s retaliatory action to the Indian airstrike in February was a demonstration of firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting hostile actions against the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday said his country's response on 27 February to the Indian airstrike a day before is worth remembering in history, adding that if such a response is require again it would be more intense.

    "PAF response on 27 February 2019 against the enemy aggression will be remembered in history as ‘Operation Swift Retort'", Khan said while addressing the 264th Air Staff in Islamabad on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Says Modi's Nuclear Threat Disregards Strategic Stability in South Asia

    Stating that every rank and file of the Pakistani Air Force (PAK) deserved special appreciation for proving equal to the task at forward operating bases during these testing times, the air chief warned that "in case of any misadventure by the adversary, PAF response would be even stronger than before".

    Pakistani soldiers and media personnel gather at the site where the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike launched on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp at Balakot on February 26, 2019. India said on February 26, 2019, it had launched air strikes against militant camps in Pakistan’s territory, triggering international concern over a dangerous escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals
    © AFP 2019 / SAJJAD QAYYUM
    IAF Review Claims India Struck 5 Targets in Balakot Airstrike - Report
    Pakistan's chief military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recently threatened Pakistan with the "mother of all nuclear bombs".

    "In your [Indian] rhetoric, you keep using nuclear power as a threat… Nuclear powers are not a threat, they are a weapon of deterrence that should not be mentioned lightly…Do not test our resolve," Ghafoor said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: India Suspends Cross-Border Trade With Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

    India conducted an airstrike in the early hours of 26 February on alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistani territory after a Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed responsibility for a deadly terror attack on Indian soil. 

    The following day, Pakistan retaliated by conducting airstrikes in Indian territory and in the ensuing dogfight reportedly downed two Indian aircraft. A pilot who ejected was released a few days later in what Islamabad described as a "peace gesture". India, however confirmed the loss of only one of its warplanes and claimed that its downed MiG-21 Bison jet had shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the aerial combat. Pakistan denies losing any of its fighter jets.

    Related:

    France Provides Pakistan Training on Rafale Jets After India Deal Signed - Media
    Pakistan Asks India to Provide Intel Proving Pak's Involvement in Pulwama Attack
    India's 'Sacred Monkeys' Create Fear in Pakistan - Reports
    India, Pakistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border After Brief Respite
    Tags:
    geopolitical tensions, adversary, air strike, response, Pakistan Air Force, Indian Air Force, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse