Register
13:43 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sri Lankan Crime Division police officers inspect the explosion site at a church in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019.

    108 Indians Held in Sri Lanka for Visa Violations Amid Nationwide Raids

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sri Lankan authorities are carrying out raids across the country days after President Maithripala Sirisena assured of restructuring the security apparatus of the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As many as 108 Indian nationals have been arrested for flouting visa regulations since Tuesday as Sri Lankan security personnel carried out countrywide raids, the country's Department of Immigration and Emigration stated on Wednesday.

    Most of the arrests were made during raids carried out in Sri Lanka's Aluthgama and Bentara areas. These people were reportedly engaged in construction work while staying in the island nation on tourist visas.

    READ MORE: Sri Lanka Bans Promoting Religious, Extremist or Radical Ideologies

    "Steps will be taken to deport at least 42 of the arrestees from the country on Thursday," the Immigration and Emigration Department said, while adding that others will be requested to immediately leave the country, said the Department.

    A Sri Lankan police officer walks into the motel where the Australian and British-educated suicide bomber had detonated his device inside, in Dehiwala on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka April 26, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    'Foreign Mastermind' May Have Planned The Sri Lanka Easter Bombings - President
    President Sirisena has advised the Commanders of the Tri-Forces and the police to deploy additional security personnel to safeguard all religious sites and schools, said the President's media division in a statement on Tuesday.

    ​On Tuesday, 13 foreign nationals, including 10 Nigerians were arrested from Watarapola area in Mount Lavinia and Welikada suburbs.

    Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens to leave the island nation in the wake of intelligence inputs of terrorists planning fresh attacks ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

    READ MORE: After Sri Lanka, Fringe Hindu Group Seeks Ban on Burqa in India

    Earlier this week, a member of the Sri Lankan parliament quoted a letter issued by police, saying that terrorists dressed in army fatigue had plans to launch attacks on Sunday or Monday.

    Though there were no attacks on Sunday and Monday, Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka has remained on high alert since the 21 April attacks on three hotels and as many churches that left 253 people killed and over 500 injured. During a raid carried out jointly by the Army, Police and Special Task Force on Wednesday, at least  200 gelignite sticks were found in the Samanturai area of Sri Lanka. Security agencies also found three T-56 Magazines, seven shotguns, a detonator, 40 meters of wire, two pistols and a T-56 blank magazine.

     

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Bans Promoting Religious, Extremist or Radical Ideologies
    Indian Security Agency Averts Sri Lanka-style Terror Attack - Reports
    Sri Lanka Lifts Social Media Ban Set After Easter Sunday Bombings - Report
    Sri Lanka Police Find 15 Dead Including 6 Minors at Daesh Hideout
    Tags:
    anti-terrorist, security alert, explosives, raid, Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse