Crown Prince Naruhito Becomes New Emperor of Japan

On Tuesday, 85-year-old Emperor Akihito officially abdicated the throne in favour of his 59-year-old son, Naruhito. He has become the first Japanese emperor to voluntarily step down. Prince Naruhito's ascension marks the end of the Heisei era and the beginning of the Reiwa era.
During the ceremony, imperial chamberlains placed the two of the sacred imperial regalia — a sword and a jewel — along state and privy seals in front of the emperor as symbols of his succession. Legends say that the imperial regalia, which also include a mirror now kept in the Grand Shrines of Ise, were handed over by the Shinto sun goddess, Amaterasu, to her grandson Ninigi-no-Mikoto, who is believed to be the ancestor of Japan’s first emperor Jimmu.
