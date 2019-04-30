Register
21:02 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Australia's centre Samu Kerevi is tackled by England's Maro Itoje (L) and England's wing Jonny May (R) during the international rugby union test match between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on November 18, 2017

    Hysteria as Australia Rugby Captain SORRY for Saying He 'Loves Jesus'

    © AFP 2019 / Ben STANSALL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rugby player Samu Kerevi came up with apologetic remarks after his Bible citations in the run-up to the Christian Easter holiday stirred a discussion online, with multiple fans expressing hope that he thinks differently from his fellow Wallabies player Israel Folau, a harsh opponent of homosexuality.

    Australian rugby star Samu Kerevi has issued an apology for “offending” fans after expressing his love for Jesus and quoting the Bible in an Instagram post on Easter.

    READ MORE: Prince Charles Decries Knife Crimes in His Easter Message

    Days after the original remarks, Kerevi posted a story on the social network assuming that he might have offended some of his fans and if so, asking them to accept his apology:

    "I apologise to anyone that I have offended in giving praise to our God on a weekend that we take off to celebrate his Sacrifice for you and I", Kerevi wrote, adding that he “will always give praise to Him”.

    Separately, he addressed the media, coming up with words of conciliation, just in case:

    “To the media, it's all love brothers & sisters, God Bless and enjoy your weekend".

    Kerevi’s apology, meanwhile, drew the ire of the Queensland Reds and Wallabies’ prop Taniela Tupou. Tupou, often referred to as the “Tongan Thor”, shared an article of the news to his Facebook page on Tuesday, together with a derogatory comment:

    “Seriously”, his emoji-accompanied post began, adding:

    “Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs”.

    The Tongan Thor asserted that he would never apologise for his faith and what or whom he believes in, stressing that “religion has nothing to do with rugby anyways”.

    Multiple netizens also appear to have taken the apology to heart, whereas others were raging about “pathetic” human beings that shouldn’t be religious if they feel their beliefs might offend someone:

    One even suggested that the ultimate aim of the story is to silence Christians across the world, along with the removal of the word itself from the public domain:

    On Holy Thursday, on the threshold of the Easter weekend, Queensland Reds captain Kerevi took to the social network to post a picture of himself playing for the team, captioning it with a Bible verse: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”.

    The 25-year-old sportsman then thanked Jesus for “dying on the cross for me” and said he loves him. Whereas Kerevi’s words were appreciated by most of his fans, some questioned his sentimentality and wondered if his love confession hinted at his support for Israel Folau's outspokenly negative stance on homosexuality.

    "I know a lot of gay kids and adults in our sport would love to hear a rugby leader like you [to] say you love and respect them for who they are — are you willing to endorse that message?" wrote one fan, with another one butting in in a similar way:

    "I hope you don't support Israel's comments Samu". 

    Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    Alyssa Milano Caught Misinterpreting Bible, Science as She Roots for Abortion

    However, Kerevi’s remarks hardly pointed at any support for Folau’s controversy-fuelling stance. He went as far as to respond to one commenter, who suggested that “God is a completely homosexual man”, by trying to reconcile the two, religious and non-religious, camps:

    "I'm sorry you believe that but he is a loving God. God bless mate".

    Kerebi’s apology and the debate around it arrived after Wallabies’ Folau, aged 30 and a devout Christian, lashed out at homosexuals, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators, saying they will “go to hell” unless they repent, as “only Jesus saves”. The Australian fullback is now preparing to face a Rugby Australia Code of Conduct hearing after disregarding the governing body's termination breach notice for his social media activity.

    Related:

    New Zealand's Rugby 'Crusaders' Mull Name Change After Mosque Massacre
    S African Rugby Coach Warns He May Be Fired After Game With All Blacks
    No Money, No Hotel, No Visa: Tunis Drama for Zimbabwe Rugby Team
    Tags:
    Christianity, celebration, Easter, religion, controversy, rugby, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse