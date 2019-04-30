Register
30 April 2019
    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019.

    Sri Lanka Bans Promoting Religious, Extremist or Radical Ideologies

    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter
    Days after promising to restructure country's security apparatus, Sri Lankan President has introduced guidelines to discourage propagation of radical or extremist views in the island nation in any manner.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday issued the gazette notification amending the Emergency Regulations under section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40) to include the prohibition to engage in religious, extremist or radical ideologies.

    "No person shall engage in preaching religious or any extremist or radical ideologies which glorifies, encourages, promotes or espouses terrorism or specified terrorist activity," the notification reads.

    READ MORE: Sri Lankan Intel Believes New Attacks Possible Using Female Bombers — Reports

    The amendment made in the wake of coordinated bomb blasts on 21 April in which 253 people killed and over 500 injured.

    In the initial probe and arrests made by the Sri Lankan security agencies, it was found that extremism found fertile ground in the Eastern Province of the country. One Zaharan Hashim, the main accused of the serial blasts, preached Wahhabism ideology, calling for the killing of non-believers in Islam and even other Muslims.

    St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    © Photo: St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    Easter Sunday Attacks Targeted the West, Not Sri Lanka – Scholars
    Security personnel had raided the house in Kattankudy township last Friday wherein at least 15 terrorist suspects were killed. Some of the dead, believed to be including Zaharan's brother and other immediate family members, blew themselves up as security forces closed in.

    "No person shall employ or engage the services of any non-citizen as an instructor, teacher, lecturer or in any other manner involved in instructing, teaching or lecturing religious or any extremist or radical ideologies which glorifies, encourages, promotes or espouses terrorism or specified terrorist activity or any educational activity connected to such religious, extremist or radical ideologies which glorifies, encourages, promotes or espouses terrorism or specified terrorist activity," the notification reads.

    READ MORE: Sri Lankan Leader Appoints New Acting Police Chief After Bombings — Reports

    Sri Lanka has also made the amendment in the rule and banned the use of face covering clothing such as Niqab and Burqa to strengthen national security.

    A burqa is a garment worn by some Muslim women that covers the entire body, with mesh over the eyes. The Niqab is a full-face veil with an opening for the eyes.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
