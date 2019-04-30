Mom's Little Girl: Priyanka Chopra Expresses Great Admiration for Her Mother

Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has embarked on a new business in one of her many moves to reinvent herself. As “mom’s own girl”, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to laud her work and efforts.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood star who is now filling hearts in Hollywood as well, has come out strongly in support of her mother's new business venture in cosmetic medical procedures.

So proud to stand beside my mother Dr. @chopramadhu1 as she took yet another step in her professional journey with a new addition to her successful venture @StudioAesthetiq Congratulations mom…https://t.co/nSuLuCfMFr pic.twitter.com/EPqyaYvQ6e — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

​On her Instagram page she, in an exuberant expression of love and affection for her mother, called her the "inspiration" of her life.

Taking some important lessons from her mother, the Quantico star said that the greatest challenge in life lies in the way people reinvent themselves.

"One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo", she said on her Instagram page.

She then praised her mom for her power to reinvent herself.

"She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be her best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend", Priyanka said in her Instagram post.

The former Miss World congratulated her mother for her new venture as a cosmetic aesthetician.

"Congratulations mom… your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here's to many more milestones!"