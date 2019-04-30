Mom's Little Girl: Priyanka Chopra Expresses Great Admiration for Her Mother

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood star who is now filling hearts in Hollywood as well, has come out strongly in support of her mother's new business venture in cosmetic medical procedures.
So proud to stand beside my mother Dr. @chopramadhu1 as she took yet another step in her professional journey with a new addition to her successful venture @StudioAesthetiq Congratulations mom…https://t.co/nSuLuCfMFr pic.twitter.com/EPqyaYvQ6e— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019
On her Instagram page she, in an exuberant expression of love and affection for her mother, called her the "inspiration" of her life.
One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo. It’s something I work towards everyday with everything I do. And it’s a lesson from my mother Dr. @madhumalati. She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be her best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend. And today was no different. She took yet another step in her professional journey with a new addition to her successful venture @studio_aesthetique. So proud to stand beside her and her partner @drneetikamodi in this new offering as they unveiled it to the world. Congratulations mom… your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here’s to many more milestones!
The former Miss World congratulated her mother for her new venture as a cosmetic aesthetician.
"Congratulations mom… your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here's to many more milestones!"
