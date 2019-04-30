Netizens Praise Indian Coast Guard For Saving Endangered Turtle (VIDEO)

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle, also known as the Pacific Ridley Sea Turtle, is the second smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world. They grow to a length of about two feet.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video of the Indian Coast Guard rescuing an endangered Olive Ridley turtle trapped in a fishing net near India's maritime boundary with Pakistan last week has gone viral. The news agency ANI shared a video of the rescue operation on social media. In the 1:40 minute clip, the rescuers free the turtle from the net, check it for injuries and then release into the Arabian Sea.

READ MORE: Australian Tourist, His Guide in Critical Condition After Rhino Attack in Nepal

— Chowkidar Dr. Ravi 'Proud Indian' @ Baroda (@RaviScalpel) April 29, 2019

— Anurag Mishra (@anuragemrc) April 29, 2019

— Sonu Jha (@SonuJha15586339) April 29, 2019

— chowkidar Parveen Khulbe (@KhulbeParveen) April 29, 2019

​Many praised the Indian Coast Guard for their spontaneous move to rescue the turtle

READ MORE: Train Mauls 3 Endangered Adult Lions in India’s Gujarat — Reports

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle can be found in warm and tropical waters, primarily in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. They can also be found in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

It is classified as vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), and is listed in Appendix I of CITES, a multilateral treaty to protect endangered plants and animals. These listings were largely responsible for halting the large-scale commercial exploitation and trade of Olive Ridley turtle skins.