Indian Opposition Leader Served Notice by Home Ministry Over Citizenship Row

The home ministry notice comes right in the middle of India’s seven-phase General Election after an Indian lawmaker alleged that Rahul Gandhi had declared his citizenship as "British" in a company that was registered in the UK in 2003.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Acting on a complaint received by a Member of Parliament, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi, the president of the country's opposition Congress Party, over his citizenship. The notice to Mr Gandhi was sent by the Foreigners Division of the ministry after it said it had received a complaint on Monday from Dr Subramanian Swamy, Member of the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. In its letter to Mr Gandhi, the ministry pointed out that the representation from Dr Swamy had made a reference to a company named Backops Limited that was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 in which Mr Gandhi was a director. The complaint further reveals that in the dissolution application dated 17 February 2009, Mr Gandhi's nationality is again mentioned as British.

Dr Swamy's complaint also indicated that Mr Gandhi had declared his nationality as British in the company's annual returns filed on 10 October 2005, and 31 October 2006, respectively. ​The ministry has asked Mr Gandhi to respond to the matter within a "fortnight".

The ministry said it was attaching a copy of Dr Swamy's letter along with annexes.

In the recent past, Mr Gandhi sent a reply to the Ethics Committee of the Indian Parliament, wherein he accused Dr Swamy, a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of misleading the nation and its people on the citizenship issue, and had challenged the latter to substantiate his claims with documentary proof.

Mr Gandhi has repeatedly denied ever seeking British citizenship and charged Dr Swamy with maligning his name. The matter has also been raised in courts across the country.