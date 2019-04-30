Register
11:56 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi. (File)

    Indian Opposition Leader Served Notice by Home Ministry Over Citizenship Row

    © REUTERS / Anindito Mukherjee
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The home ministry notice comes right in the middle of India’s seven-phase General Election after an Indian lawmaker alleged that Rahul Gandhi had declared his citizenship as "British" in a company that was registered in the UK in 2003.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Acting on a complaint received by a Member of Parliament, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi, the president of the country's opposition Congress Party, over his citizenship. The notice to Mr Gandhi was sent by the Foreigners Division of the ministry after it said it had received a complaint on Monday from Dr Subramanian Swamy, Member of the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. In its letter to Mr Gandhi, the ministry pointed out that the representation from Dr Swamy had made a reference to a company named Backops Limited that was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 in which Mr Gandhi was a director. The complaint further reveals that in the dissolution application dated 17 February 2009, Mr Gandhi's nationality is again mentioned as British.

    READ MORE: Opposition Slams Indian PM Over Sovereignty Breach Amid US Sanctions on Iran

    Indian professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana known as 'The Great Khali' of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) company, gestures as he joins the rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Jadavpur constituency, Anupam Hazra (unseen), in Kolkata on April 26, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    India’s Ruling Party BJP in Hot Water Over US Citizen Campaigning For It in Elections
    Dr Swamy's complaint also indicated that Mr Gandhi had declared his nationality as British in the company's annual returns filed on 10 October 2005, and 31 October 2006, respectively. ​The ministry has asked Mr Gandhi to respond to the matter within a "fortnight".

    The ministry said it was attaching a copy of Dr Swamy's letter along with annexes.

    READ MORE: Hoax Tweet Claiming Google Chief ‘Voted’ in India Stirs Social Media

    In the recent past, Mr Gandhi sent a reply to the Ethics Committee of the Indian Parliament, wherein he accused Dr Swamy, a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of misleading the nation and its people on the citizenship issue, and had challenged the latter to substantiate his claims with documentary proof.

    Mr Gandhi has repeatedly denied ever seeking British citizenship and charged Dr Swamy with maligning his name. The matter has also been raised in courts across the country.

     

     

     

    Related:

    India's Rainbow Opposition Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 PM Candidature
    Another One? Rahul Gandhi Becomes New Leader of the Indian National Congress
    India Elections Update: Granular Look at First Phase of Polling
    Tags:
    row, complaint, citizenship, Indian Home Ministry, Rahul Gandhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse