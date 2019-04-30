Christchurch Area Police Responding to an Incident in Phillipstown, NZ- Reports

Christchurch police have blocked off a Phillipstown street of the New Zealand's eastern city urging local citizens to stay away, the NZ Herald reported citing residents. Police have cordoned off the Newcastle Street area, according to reports.

A man has been arrested after a report of a suspicious item at a Christchurch property, police said in a statement.

A bomb squad has reportedly arrived at the scene due to information about an explosive device.

Fire department vehicles and ambulances are also present in the area, the reports say. Some residents have reportedly been evacuated from nearby homes and asked to go to the Linwood College hall.

The incident comes after a deadly shooting that took place in March.

On 15 March, a violent shooting in two mosques rocked Christchurch, leaving 50 people dead and dozens injured. The 28-year-old suspected shooter, Australian national Brenton Harrison Tarrant, said his motivation was his anti-Muslim and anti-migrant views. In the wake of the tragedy, NZ PM Ardern announced a ban on military style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles.