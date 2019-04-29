Chemical Factories Gutted in Delhi Blaze (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The chemical factories were literally an inferno by the time fire service reached there. Luckily, no casualty took place as Monday being the weekly holiday most of the establishments were closed.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — As many as 41 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse a major fire in an industrial area of India's capital city on Monday.

Dark and thick smoke was billowing out of the blaze, as firemen were trying to control the fire.

​"Fire started from a chemical factory and two more factories came under it. 41 engines are working at the spot. No report of any casualty since it was a holiday.The fire was brought under control and damge is being assesed." Delhi Fire Service official Vipin Cantel told Sputnik.

​Some media reports said four factories had been affected due to the blaze, located opposite to a cinema hall. There was no immediate official statement about how much damage had been caused to the properties.