Indian Police Asked to Probe Circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Clips on WhatsApp

The government-run National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) says it plans to come out with recommendations to curb such activities on all digital platforms after being informed about dozens of groups sharing photographs and videos of sexual abuse involving children on WhatsApp.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An apex body for the protection of child rights in India has said that it asked the police to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the rampant circulation of child sexual abuse videos on the cross-platform messaging service WhatsApp.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that apart from asking the police to investigate, it plans to come out with recommendations to curb such activities on all digital platforms.

"We had sent a letter to the police. We got a complaint from the Cyber Peace Foundation, an NGO. They sent a complaint after an investigation of some WhatsApp groups. Through these WhatsApp groups, some people, unidentified people of these groups, circulating child pornographic material and other illegal activities they are doing on these WhatsApp groups, as alleged by the NGO", NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

When Mr Kanoongo was asked whether he had received any response from the police, he said, "No, we have just sent them (the complaint) and we are expecting a response in a couple of weeks, within ten or twelve days they will respond, just we sent them".

The NCPCR is also taking preventive measures to curb circulation of such content, Mr Kanoongo informed Sputnik.

"And we are doing something for preventive measures also. So whenever we conduct a meeting for that, we are planning to conduct a consultative meeting with all stakeholders like internet service providers, mobile service providers and all. We are preparing a concept note for that. After preparation, I will definitely inform you", Mr Kanoongo told Sputnik.

NCPCR is a statutory body under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act. It is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The commission had earlier issued advisories urging parents and teachers to keep a watch for abnormal and erratic behaviour in their children.