Elder Brother of Sri Lankan Attacker Arrested With 2 Blades - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan police have detained a man with two swords as an elder brother of the suicide attacker responsible for the bombing in the five-star Shangri-La hotel last Sunday, local media reported, citing police.

The man identified as Mohamed Ibrahim Ifthikar has been arrested at Dematagoda area in a suburb outside Colombo, Ada Derana news portal reported.

A police spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet, that policemen had found blue sapphires, as well as Sri Lankan and foreign money worth over Rs 10 million ($56,984) in his house in Dematagoda.

Another brother of the suicide attacker has allegedly attacked a restaurant at the luxury Cinnamon Grand hotel.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that Sri Lankan police had arrested two main suspects in the deadly bombings, which rocked the country last Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Mohamed Saadik Abdul Haq and Mohamed Saahid Abdul Haq, have been arrested near the town of Nawalapitya in central Sri Lanka, Ada Derana reported. They have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sri Lankan Police.

A string of deadly bombings hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday leaving hundreds of people killed and injured nationwide. Over 100 suspects have been detained since the country launched a massive anti-terrorist operation and investigation into the attacks.

Daesh* has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

