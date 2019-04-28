Sri Lankan Politician Claims He Received Intel Report About Further Attacks

Three explosions rocked Sri Lanka’s eastern city of Kalmunai on 26 April, following a series of deadly blasts that hit the country on Easter Sunday, 21 April, which left hundreds of people dead and injured nationwide.

Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka D.V. Chanaka Dinushan has said in a statement on Twitter that he has received information from security sources about further attacks that will allegedly take place on 28 and 29 April, with the suspects using vans filled with explosions.

Security warns further attack is imminent on 28th and 29th by extremists disguised in Army uniforms. Suspects will also use vans for the explosions. Government has not yet learnt a lesson and still keeps information away from the public. #EasterSundayAttacksLK #publicsafety #LKA pic.twitter.com/Va3JdWTTju — D.V.Chanaka Dinushan (@ChanakaDinushan) 28 апреля 2019 г.

The statement comes a week after a series of deadly blasts hit Sri Lanka, leaving hundreds dead and injured across the country.

Following the terror act, the authorities imposed a series of restrictions, including a ban on all clothing covering the face, under emergency regulations and a curfew in the eastern part of the country.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation after the recent deadly attacks, having already arrested over 100 suspects. According to prosecutors, nine suicide bombers carried out the terror attacks, with eight of them having already been identified.