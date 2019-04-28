Two Main Suspects in Sri Lanka Terror Attacks Detained - Reports

The police previously stated that at least 20 suspects had been arrested in recent days in connection with the Easter bombings earlier this month that claimed the lives of more than 250 people and wounded 500 others.

News portal Ada Derana reported, citing police that two brothers, who are the main suspects behind the series of explosions have been detained in the area of Nawalapitya. They have been identified as Mohamed Saadik Abdul Haq and Mohamed Saahid Abdul Haq. They have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sri Lankan Police.

According to the news portal, Nawalapitiya Police received a tip-off that the brothers had been hiding in a shop belonging to a relative. The shop's owner was also arrested, as well as a van driver who brought the brothers to the area after the attack.

On 21 April, numerous blasts hit Sri Lankan churches and hotels, leaving at least 253 people dead across the country. The government blamed a local and purportedly Daesh-linked* terrorist group, Thowheeth Jama'ath for the attacks. Following police raids and clashes with the militants, officers have found the bodies of at least 15 people, including 6 minors, in a hideout belonging to suspects.

