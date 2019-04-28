Two Main Suspects in Sri Lanka Terror Attacks Detained - Reports

News portal Ada Derana reported, citing police that two brothers, who are the main suspects behind the series of explosions have been detained in the area of Nawalapitya. They have been identified as Mohamed Saadik Abdul Haq and Mohamed Saahid Abdul Haq. They have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sri Lankan Police.
According to the news portal, Nawalapitiya Police received a tip-off that the brothers had been hiding in a shop belonging to a relative. The shop's owner was also arrested, as well as a van driver who brought the brothers to the area after the attack.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
