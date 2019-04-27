Daesh Claims Attack on Kalmunai, Says 17 Policemen Hurt or Injured - Report

On Saturday Daesh* claimed that three of its members clashed with Sri Lankan police for several hours before detonating their suicide vests in the east coast city of Kalmunai late on Friday, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, 17 policemen were killed or injured in the attack.

The group did not give evidence backing its claim.

Earlier reports by Sri Lankan police and military said there were no casualties among troops. According to reports, three terrorists blew themselves up during a police raid, killing 15 people, including 6 children.

READ MORE: Sri Lankan President Bans Two Groups Suspected to Be Behind Easter Sunday Blasts

The military said explosives, detonators, "suicide kits," military uniforms and Daesh flags were recovered during the raid on a site believed to have been used for the manufacture of suicide vests.

On Saturday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena banned the groups National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) which are suspected of being behind the Easter Sunday blasts, and are believed to have links with Daesh.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia