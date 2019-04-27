At Least 12 People Die as Private Bus Falls Into Gorge in India - Reports

According to previous reports, the death toll stood at eight people.
The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the ANI news agency specified. The bus was travelling from Dalhousie, a popular tourist destination, to Pathankot. It fell into the gorge around 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) away from the starting point of its route.
SP Chamba, Dr Monika: A private bus on Pathankot- Dalhousie route fell into a gorge at Panchpulla near Banikhet, today. 8 people died in the incident. Police team led by DSP Dalhousie investigating. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/9kA33nQ6U2— ANI (@ANI) 27 апреля 2019 г.
The reasons behind the accident have not been established yet. Investigation is underway, and the death toll can reportedly grow further.
