Register
16:46 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    One Belt One Road

    China Offers 'Win-Win Cooperation' to Participants of 'New Silk Road' Project

    © Sputnik /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    On Friday and Saturday, Beijing hosted the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which is dedicated to developing trade routes from China to Central Asia and Europe.

    If you look at just about any global trend, in China it would be manifested in a unique way. Locals would pick a "fresh idea" and produce dozens of products based on it. Sometimes the process goes through a long trial-and-error period, but the scale of the outcome would probably be tenfold of what you might see in other parts of the world.

    The Chinese auto industry, for instance, started embracing clean energy at the turn of the 21st century — at about the same time as Japan or the US. But instead of waiting for expensive imported models to arrive, or introducing just a couple of hybrid models like the others, the Chinese produced a much wider variety of their own electric vehicles — cars that you can't find anywhere else but here.

    No matter how large the domestic market is, for its growth the Chinese economy has always relied on trade and investments abroad.

    According to the "Belt and Road" plan, key hubs along the "New Silk Road" — both maritime and land ones, will be either built or upgraded using Chinese loans. Chinese authorities see the project as clean, environmentally friendly and energy efficient and are prepared to spend billions of dollars on its implementation.

    READ MORE: China's BRI Driven by Economic Goals, Not Geopolitical Ambitions — Analysts

    China needs the project more than other nations, since it promises to give boost to the country's economy, which slowed down its growth in recent years, so, the idea of the "New Silk Road" has become quite popular with the locals.

    The second Belt and Road forum was attended by politicians and entrepreneurs from 150 nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the event, addressing the delegates and holding a series of bilaterals on the sidelines, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    When it comes to the advantages of the "new Silk Road" for Russia — there are many, with upgrades of the country's transportation system being the most obvious one. "Belt and Road" infrastructural development projects would also make a good addition to Moscow's efforts in promoting Eurasian economic cooperation — a joint effort of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which is currently a priority for Russia.

    Countries like India, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, or the US, either completely ignored the Beijing forum, or sent low-level delegations — each for their own political reasons.

    Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsy
    China's Xi Says Belt and Road 'Not an Exclusive Club'
    In the US, the criticism of the "Belt and Road" is based mainly on last year's Harvard University report, which claimed that China uses loans to gain political influence in the Asia Pacific region — something that Beijing has strongly denied.

    At this year's forum, Chinese authorities promised to lift bureaucratic barriers and to make the "New Silk Road" more transparent for its participants. Another key idea for Beijing is to give a boost to global trade by fighting protectionism — something which probably wouldn't sit well with the current White House administration and its "America First" strategy.

    The "New Silk Road" initiative was first mentioned by Xi Jinping in 2013 during a state visit to Kazakhstan. The first "Belt and Road" forum took place in China in 2017.

    Related:

    Russia Considers China's 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Important, Promising
    EU Should Play Active Role in China's One Belt, One Road Project - French Ex-PM
    Russia Plays Major Part in Turning China's One Belt, One Road Into Megaproject
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, economy, China, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse