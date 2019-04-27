Air India Says System Restored After Main Server Shutdown - Report

The flight operations of the Air India were restored after the system shutdown which affected the carrier's operations across the world, the ANI news agency reported citing CMD Air India Ashwani Lohani.

"B/w 3:30 to 4:30 am today, passenger services system of Air India that is run by SITA was taken for maintenance & after that it remained down till 8:45 am, it has just come back. System restored. During the day we will see consequential delays," Lohani said as cited by the ANI news agency.

Earlier it was reported that Air India's operations across the world had been affected because of a problem in the airline's main server.

"Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world. Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers," the company said in a statement in its Twitter account.

#FlyAI: Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world. Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers. — Air India (@airindiain) 27 апреля 2019 г.

​According to Air India spokesperson cited by NDTV, the issue happened because of a server shutdown at SITA, a Swiss company providing telecommunications and IT services for air industry.

"The SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," the spokesperson said.

Some 2,000 people have reportedly found themselves stuck in Mumbai airport, according to tweets posted from within the airport.

Atleast 2000 people in Mumbai airport waiting because of the SITA software shutdown all over India. pic.twitter.com/TzYYFLE5vz — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) 27 апреля 2019 г.

