Indian PM Modi Files Poll Nomination Seeking Second Term in Office

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid a high-pitch political battle to win the maximum amount of seats in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination expecting a repeat victory from his previous Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
Today, I filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the coming Parliament elections.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019
I seek the support and blessings of the people of Kashi. Together, we will continue to transform this special city. pic.twitter.com/TfCV5thQbj
Just as the prime minister arrived at the Collectorate Office to file his nomination papers, he was greeted by his party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders with bouquets.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets NDA leaders at Collectorate office ahead of filing his nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/xVfO9kovHP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019
Ahead of filing his nomination, Prime Minister Modi addressed supporters of his party — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and paid obeisance at the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city.
Before filing my nomination papers, prayed at the temple of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav, also revered as the Kotwal of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/AuEy9GjHQO— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019
On Thursday, Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi and passed by ancient temples and Ghats (river banks) — the seven-kilometre roadshow took two-and-a-half hours and finally ended at the holiest Ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh. He also attended an evening prayer performed at this popular Ghat, located on the banks of the Ganges River.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Varanasi shortly.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019
Visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). pic.twitter.com/qdZWqfsYRf
Narendra Modi continues to be the first choice for the top post, remaining ahead of his nearest rival Congress president Rahul Gandhi by leaps and bounds, according to findings from the CVOTER-IANS tracker conducted just ahead of the elections to the Lok Sabha.
The survey conducted on 19 April showed Modi was ahead of Gandhi by more than 30 percentage points as the people's first choice for PM.
In the survey, when asked who was the most suitable candidate to become India's prime minister in a sample size of 11,192, a total of 56.83 percent of respondents said it was Narendra Modi. Gandhi was a distant second with 21.65 percent.
Most of the #voters are upbeat about their future as close to 60 percent respondents in a #CVOTER-#IANS tracker felt that their quality of life will improve in the next one year.#Dangal2019 #LokSabhaElection2019 #GeneralElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uAnJFfoQhE— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 25, 2019
India's 2019 Parliamentary Elections has seven phases, voting for which commenced on 11 April and will last until 19 May. With three phases already completed, the remaining four phases of the elections will be held respectively on 29 April and 6 May, 12 May, and 19 May. Votes will be counted on 23 May 2019.
