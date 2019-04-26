Indian PM Modi Files Poll Nomination Seeking Second Term in Office

In a show of strength, representatives from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, a coalition of 41 Indian political parties with BJP being the largest partner, were present in Varanasi to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi when filing his poll nomination for Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid a high-pitch political battle to win the maximum amount of seats in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination expecting a repeat victory from his previous Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Today, I filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the coming Parliament elections.



I seek the support and blessings of the people of Kashi. Together, we will continue to transform this special city. pic.twitter.com/TfCV5thQbj — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

Just as the prime minister arrived at the Collectorate Office to file his nomination papers, he was greeted by his party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders with bouquets.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets NDA leaders at Collectorate office ahead of filing his nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/xVfO9kovHP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019

Ahead of filing his nomination, Prime Minister Modi addressed supporters of his party — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and paid obeisance at the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city.

Before filing my nomination papers, prayed at the temple of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav, also revered as the Kotwal of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/AuEy9GjHQO — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

On Thursday, Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi and passed by ancient temples and Ghats (river banks) — the seven-kilometre roadshow took two-and-a-half hours and finally ended at the holiest Ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh. He also attended an evening prayer performed at this popular Ghat, located on the banks of the Ganges River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Varanasi shortly.

Visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). pic.twitter.com/qdZWqfsYRf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

Narendra Modi continues to be the first choice for the top post, remaining ahead of his nearest rival Congress president Rahul Gandhi by leaps and bounds, according to findings from the CVOTER-IANS tracker conducted just ahead of the elections to the Lok Sabha.

The survey conducted on 19 April showed Modi was ahead of Gandhi by more than 30 percentage points as the people's first choice for PM.

In the survey, when asked who was the most suitable candidate to become India's prime minister in a sample size of 11,192, a total of 56.83 percent of respondents said it was Narendra Modi. Gandhi was a distant second with 21.65 percent.