Brother of Sri Lankan Minister Questioned Over Terror Blasts - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this week, Sri Lankan media reported that Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, who looks after industry and commerce, resettlement of protracted displaced persons and cooperative development in Sri Lanka's Cabinet was also questioned by police, something which he categorically denied.
"I strongly condemn such false accusations. Sadly, the people, such as me, who had always opposed terrorism are now accused of having links with terrorists", Bathiudeen said on 24 April.
READ MORE: Sri Lanka Serves Ultimatum to Social Media Platforms With Shutdown Threat
There could be no political campaign worse or cheaper than accusing him of terrorist links over a photo of an official meeting, the minister added.
On Friday morning, police say they found 46 swords and arrested a suspect from Slave Island during a search operation.
Authorities had earlier said that the attack killed 359 people, but Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said on Thursday that the toll was "around 253" and that the larger death toll was released as a result of "a calculation error" due to morgues.
READ MORE: Sri Lankan Police Says Daesh-Linked Coordinator of Deadly Easter Blasts Killed
According to intelligence inputs, the threat of more terror attacks looms large over Sri Lanka. The US Embassy in Colombo issued a statement on Thursday indicating the possibility of more terror attacks over the weekend, citing Sri Lankan authorities.
Sri Lankan authorities are reporting that additional attacks may occur targeting places of worship. Avoid these areas over the weekend, starting tomorrow, April 26th through Sunday, April 28th. Continue to remain vigilant and avoid large crowds. #srilanka pic.twitter.com/4kjd57Dcty— U.S. Embassy Colombo (@USEmbSL) April 25, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)