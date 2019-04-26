Register
13:10 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer chain

    Sri Lanka Serves Ultimatum to Social Media Platforms With Shutdown Threat

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Keeping in view the seriousness of the situation and the latest developments in the security situation, the government is having second thoughts on lifting social media restrictions on Friday. The Sri Lankan president expressed apprehensions on social media rumour-mongering.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Sri Lanka's President Mathripala Sirisena has threatened to put a complete ban on social media if the heads of these social media platforms fail to control rumours that have been circulating since the serial bomb blasts and causing panic in society.

    READ MORE: Sri Lanka's Defence Chief Resigns Over Suicide Bomber Attacks

    "We were planning to lift the social media restriction today. But yesterday there were lot of wrong information shared so we are reconsidering it now. I will meet the heads of these social media platforms today. I may ban it completely if this is not controlled", President Sirisena said, while addressing media on the serial bomb blasts in which some 253 people were killed on Easter Sunday.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority Bans Drones And Unmanned Aircraft - Report
    President Sirisena's statement indicated that the Sri Lankan government may decide to shut down social media platforms, including Facebook, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Viber in a bid to stop "false news reports".

    ​Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier appealed to the population to avoid propagating unverified reports and news mingled with unfounded speculations. The government had claimed that the block would be temporary, but remain in place until investigations were concluded.

    READ MORE: Sri Lankan Police Uncover Warehouse With 200 Detonators — Spokesman

    Earlier on Thursday, the government once again requested that media houses report only those materials that are confirmed and provided by the police media spokesperson, spokespersons for the Sri Lankan forces and the Department of Government Information. The government urged the public to not panic when confronted with unverified information from sources that are not credible.

    Related:

    Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority Bans Drones And Unmanned Aircraft - Report
    WATCH Suspected Sri Lanka Bombers Eating Breakfast Before Blowing Up
    New Blast Hits Western Sri Lanka Not Far From Colombo - Reports
    Sri Lanka Attacks: Christians are Targets Everywhere, Including Europe – CIA Vet
    Tags:
    rumours, serious problems, social media, ban, Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse