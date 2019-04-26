5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines - EMSC

According to the seismological centre, the epicentre was located 315 km north of the city of Davao, where about 1.23 million people live, at a depth of 80 km.
Update: M5.0 #earthquake (#lindol) strikes 82 km N of #Tandag (#Philippines) 20 min ago. https://t.co/lbuqKO6jpN— AllQuakes — EMSC (@EMSC) April 26, 2019
Data on victims and destruction has currently not been reported.
The Philippines is situated in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active zone of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
