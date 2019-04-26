5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 has occurred on the island of Mindanao in the south of the Philippines. This was reported on Friday by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to the seismological centre, the epicentre was located 315 km north of the city of Davao, where about 1.23 million people live, at a depth of 80 km.

​Data on victims and destruction has currently not been reported.

The Philippines is situated in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active zone of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.