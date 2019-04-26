Kim Jong Un Invites Vladimir Putin to Visit DPRK - Report

The Summit between the two leaders, which was held on 25 April in Vladivostok, Russia, was "friendly" and has led to an agreement between North Korean leader Kim and Russian President Putin to strengthen strategic partnership for preserving regional peace and security, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to DPRK after the Summit in Vladivostok, AFP reports citing the KCNA.

Vladimir Putin has reportedly said that he was ready to visit the country.

According to the report, during the bilateral Summit, Kim and Putin have agreed on taking actions to bring trade and economic relations between Russia and DPRK to a new level.

Putin and Kim met on Thursday for the first time at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky island in Vladivostok. This was not only their first Summit and Kim's first visit to Russia since he came to power in 2011, but also the North Korean leader's first overseas trip since his reelection as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission earlier in April.

After the Summit Vladimir Putin called Kim "very open person", saying that they had detailed open discussion of sanctions, the US and a denuclearisation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that it is important to reinstate power of international law on the Korean peninsula.

Putin added that Russia and the US share interest in denuclearization of Korean Peninsula.

"Chairman Kim Jong Un is a quite open person, he talks frankly about all the issues on the agenda — bilateral relations, sanctions, the United Nations, their [Pyongyang's] relations with the United States, of course, about the most important topic, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Putin told reporters.

The Russian president said he had had a detailed discussion with Kim on various aspects of these issues.

"I can confirm that he is an interesting person to talk to, with a lot of meaningful things to say," Putin added.

The Summit, which took place in Vladivostok on 25 April, lasted for 3.5 hours, nearly two of which they spent talking tete-a-tete.

