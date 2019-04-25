Sri Lanka Postpones Visa Facilitation With 39 Countries After Bombings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has postponed the launch of its program on visa regime facilitation with 39 countries in the wake of the deadly bombings that shook the country on Sunday, Sri Lankan minister of tourism, lands and Christian religious affairs, John Amaratunga, said on Thursday.

Under the planned visa facilitation pilot program, which Sri Lanka announced last month, nationals of 39 countries were supposed to receive visas upon their arrival to Sri Lanka during the low tourist season, starting May 1.

"Visa on arrival pilot programme set for May 1st launch for [citizens of] 39 countries put on hold due to current security situation," Amaratunga wrote on Twitter.

A series of deadly blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, leaving 359 people killed and 520 injured nationwide.

The Daesh* terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday, but it has not provided any proof of its involvement yet.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation immediately after the attacks, having already arrested over 100 suspects.

*Daesh is a terrorist group banned in numerous countries, including Russia

