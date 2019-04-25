Sri Lanka Issues PHOTOS of “Most Wanted” Suspects in Serial Bomb Blasts

Sri Lankan Police have released a number of photographs of the puported suspects, inviting public help to apprehend them for the Easter Sunday bombings in churches and hotels.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after serial bomb blasts left 359 people dead and over 500 wounded in the island nation, Sri Lankan Police have issued photographs of six suspects, including three women, in the bombing. Police have sent out a clarion call seeking help from the public, while asking them to call hotline numbers.

Police seek public assistance to arrest several Easter Sunday attack suspects; pic.twitter.com/HtMfpkaZxp — Sri Lanka Police (@SriLankaPolice2) April 25, 2019

The public has been requested to provide any credible information regarding the suspects to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) which has been questioning several others, arrested over the last four days.

WANTED — Sri Lanka Police releases the name & photographs of several suspects wanted in connection with Sri Lanka Bombings. Public can provide information: 0718591771, 0112422176 & 0112395606 pic.twitter.com/jSlDEKiLfE — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) April 25, 2019

​

Sri Lanka Police has said over 70 people have been arrested since Easter Sunday, 33 of them are being held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), four at the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) and the rest are being held at various police stations.

Currently, Sri Lanka is receiving police assistance from at least six countries including the UK's Scotland Yard, the FBI, New Zealand Police, Australian Federal Police, Danish Police, Dutch Police, and INTERPOL.

Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka Police discovered 200 detonators hidden in a canal in Hawaeliya, Nuwara Eliya, while three other people were taken into custody for possessing 21 home made grenades and six swords.