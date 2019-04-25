Indian Police Rescue Three Toddlers From Child Traffickers

Traffickers had already sold the babies before 7 of their gang members were apprehended, however, police on the basis of information revealed by the arrested person were able to rescue the babies and reunite them with their parents.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The police from the capital city of Hyderabad in the southern indian state of Telangana saved 3 toddlers on Tuesday from child trafficking gang who had kidnapped them and had already sold them off. All the chidren rescued were below the age of 2.

Talking to Sputnik, the senior police official incharge of the area Inspector Koteshwar Rao provided details on the kids that were saved from the clutches of the nefarious gang.

"The youngest among the rescued kids was a month old baby girl who was sold for an amount of Rs 250,00 ($3563 approx). Of the other two, a two and a half year old boy was sold for Rs 310,000 ($4,410 approx), and a 2-year-old toddler boy was sold for Rs 280,000 ($4000 approx), "police Inspector Rao said.

"We have restored the kids to their parents," informed Rao.

The trafficker-kidnapper gang operated with nine members — 4 males and 5 females. The police have arrested seven of them. Two kidnappers are still at large.

The arrested persons have been produced in court which has put them in police custody.