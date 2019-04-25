Pakistan's PM Calls Rival Party’s Male Chief 'Madam', Invites Twitter Ire

Pakistan’s Cricketer-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan's description of his political opponent, Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilwal Bhutto Zardari as ‘Sahiba’ (madam) has infuriated a lot of netizens, leading them to express their anguish on social media sites.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Addressing a crowd of his supporters in a public meet on Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister ridiculed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, mincing no words in calling the PPP chief ‘madam'.

Khan apparently topped off the insult with an allegation: after he drew attention to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's privileged background, saying that the PPP chairman was born to the family of former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said that his rival had murdered ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

In his interaction, the Prime Minister appears in a footage saying: "I came to power through struggle and hard work unlike Bilawal Sahiba [madam] who, using the will of her mother, became the head of a political party."

​Khan's statement spread quickly on social media, stirring up an immediate backlash.

​Very, very small. Calling Bilawal Bhutto Sahiba (madam) doesn’t belittle him at all. It just demonstrates Imran Khan’s lowness, indecency, and sexism. An insult to the office of the PM.

While Bilawal Bhutto himself responded to the insult later in the day, writing, "What was that about small men in big offices?" #PMSelect"

What was that about small men in big offices? #PMSelect — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 24, 2019

​The Pakistan Prime Minister's lampooning of Bilawal also invited furious comments from the twitterati.

Asma Shirazin @asmashirazi termed the development as "Poor and misogynist statement by pm"

Poor and misogynist statement by pm against @BBhuttoZardari calling him sahiba. We don’t expect this kind of language from anyone and off course PM — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) April 24, 2019 A single speech of Bilawal is enough to scare the crap out of Imran. So easy to get on his nerves and lay bare his misogynist and fascist tendencies. #NotMyPM #PMSelect — Maleeha Manzoor (@MaleehaManzoor) April 24, 2019 ​

​However, some netizens also took Khan's side, giving him the benefit of the doubt, suggesting it could have been "a slip of the tongue."

For all the people having mini heart attacks on Imran Khan refering to Bilawal Bhtto as Sahiba, can be a slip of tongue, a few examples here: pic.twitter.com/fNRuwVoaJ4 — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) April 24, 2019

​

And a third one where Bilawal mixes his words himself.. sexist? Misogynist? Or slip of tongue? pic.twitter.com/bsqRRkVV2Y — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) April 24, 2019

​