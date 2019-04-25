Priyanka Chopra to Feature in ‘The Beautiful Issue 2019’ of People Magazine

The glamourous actress was the People’s Choice Award winner for the issue. The magazine’s editors had rebranded the issue from ‘Most Beautiful Issue’ to ‘The Beautiful Issue’ to clarify that this was not a contest. Her story carries the statement “Looks aren’t everything.” She thrives on her confidence and personal abilities.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Miss World and Hollywood-Bollywood hottie Priyanka Chopra will grace the ‘The Beautiful Issue 2019' which will be out on stands on Friday.

Talking to People magazine about the upcoming The Beautiful Issue 2019, the Quantico glam girl opined "In the world that we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real. This is something we have done to ourselves."

"Looks aren't everything," she says. "It's the confidence with which you walk into a room, it's the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities," the sassy damsel added while speaking to People.

There is nothing Impossible for Global Superstar #PriyankaChopraJonas as she gets listed as the Beauty Of The Year by US based People’s magazine’s Beautiful Issue @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/xalr0vhuod — Harshada G Vedpathak (@Imharshada) April 24, 2019

​The former wife of Ben Affleck, 47-year-old Jennifer Garner, will be on the issue's cover page. Her story will feature the ‘terrific' way she does her balancing act between motherhood, Hollywood and business.