New Blast Hits Western Sri Lanka Not Far From Colombo - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - A new blast was heard on Thursday in the western Sri Lankan town of Pugoda, located 25 miles to the east of the capital of Colombo, local media reported citing local police spokesman Ruwan Gunaskeara.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Police said they were investigating the explosion, according to News 1st broadcaster.

According to another news outlet, Ada Derana, the blast took place in a garbage can near the city court building. The police have no reason to believe that a new incident may be linked to the deadly Easter Sunday bombings.

On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks that left 359 people dead and over 500 injured.

The attacks that hit churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka are the worst the country has faced since the end of its 25-year-old civil war in 2009. On Tuesday, Daesh* reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation immediately after the attacks, already having arrested over 100 suspects.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena asked Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara to resign.

