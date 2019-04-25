Colombo Airport Operations Temporary Halted - Reports

According to reports, the car was parked in a parking lot near the capital's airport. Whether or not it actually poses a threat remains unknown.
Also, security officials ordered a lockdown at the central bank due to a bomb threat; the street outside the bank, which is near Sri Lanka's World Trade Centre, was blocked to traffic.
All roads leading to Colombo airport (BIA airport) temporarily closed.#SriLankaTerrorAttacks #Colombo— Dhanasri (@dhanasri05) April 25, 2019
A spokesman for the Sri Lankan Air Force has said that the suspicious car parked near Colombo's airport was a false alarm.
On Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of coordinated bombings in churches and hotels in the capital of Colombo and other cities, killing over 300 people and wounding at least 500 others.
