WATCH Suspected Sri Lanka Bombers Eating Breakfast Before Blowing Up

On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks that left 359 people dead and over 500 injured.

The new CCTV footage shows suspected suicide bombers at a Sri Lanka hotel's restaurant during breakfast.

The two terrorists are seen wearing baseball hats to hide their faces.One of them is also seen in the queue for breakfast at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo after which he detonated himself.

Colombo has launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy.

At least 40 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities have introduced and re-introduced curfews and deployed an extra 1,000 troops in the capital.