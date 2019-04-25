Sri Lanka Took All Possible Measures to Ensure Tourist Safety After Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka took all required measures to ensure the safety of tourists and is open for business following the deadly Easter Sunday bombings, the country's Tourism Development Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Sri Lanka Tourism would like to reassure the world that the country is open for business, and all possible measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of tourists," the statement, published on the agency's Facebook page, read.

On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks that left 359 people dead and over 500 injured.

Colombo launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy, and, as of Monday, at least 24 people have been detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities also imposed curfews and deployed an extra 1,000 troops to the capital.

Daesh* reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday, though the Sri Lankan investigators suspect the attacks were organised by a local group, Thowheed Jamath, with the help of a vast international network.

Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and other countries.