Explosion at Savoy Cinema in Colombo – Reports

Sri Lanka's defence minister confirmed that the blast was a controlled explosion, carried out by a special task force.
No explosive were found in the motorbike, according to the police statement.
Breaking: controlled explosion at Savoy cinema in south Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/uvzugkDrgm— Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) April 24, 2019
A massive security operation was launched following the attacks. Sri Lanka's authorities introduced and re-introduced curfews, deploying an extra 1,000 troops in the capital Colombo.
These were the worst attacks the country has faced since the end its 25-year-old civil war.
All comments
Show new comments (0)