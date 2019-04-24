WATCH Sri Lanka Suicide Attack Suspect Patting Little Girl’s Head Before Blast

In recently revealed CCTV footage, one of the seven suspected suicide bombers is seen stopping to pat a girl on the head minutes before detonating a bomb. According to the footage, he was very calm before the attack.
Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation immediately after the attacks and has so far arrested 40 suspects.
#WATCH Colombo: CCTV footage of suspected suicide bomber (carrying a backpack) walking into St Sebastian church on Easter Sunday. #SriLankaBombings (Video courtesy- Siyatha TV) pic.twitter.com/YAe089D72h— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
