Pakistan's PM Khan Sets Internet on Fire With Claim Germany, Japan Share Borders

The Prime Minister of Pakistan's knowledge of geography was called into question after he spoke about Germany and Japan sharing a border.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a target for trolls after a video of him went viral, in which he claimed that Germany and Japan shared a national border.

​Addressing an event in Tehran during his two-day official visit to Iran, Khan said,"The more trade you have with each other, your ties automatically get stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War. The border regions of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries. So now there is no question of them ever having bad relations because their economic interests are tied together."

Farhatullah Babar, a Pakistani technocrat and left-wing politician called him out for being an international embarrassment in addition to being a monumental failure at home.

The statement of Imran Khan about joint industrial projects set up along the "German-Japan border" before a distinguished gathering in a foreign country must find a place in record books. At home a monumental failure; abroad a comic embarrassment, is what IK has been.

​Journalist and rights activist Gul Bukhari said in her tweet:

"Germany and Japan created joint industries on their border region after World War II." Prime Minister of Pakistan's address in Iran. No further comment.

"Germany and Japan created joint industries on their border region after World War II." Prime Minister of Pakistan's address in Iran. No further comment.

​Bilawal Bhutto, co-Chairman of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) indirectly questioned Imran Khan's credentials for being admitted into Oxford University in the early 1970s.

😳 our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happens when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket.

​This man has lost it…… Jahaz too high I guess

​During journey sometimes you forget to have usual dose or get extra in haste. Results in such blunders.

— Sayeed Grewal (@SayeedGrewal) April 23, 2019

​We got his message and that's more than enough for us. He means many European countries came closer after years of wars and later they opened their borders too. India, Iran and Pak should do same.

— رائے صاحب (@AAHSangra) April 23, 2019

