Sri Lanka On Edge As India Warns Of Another Terror Attack - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two days after Sri Lanka's deadly Easter Sunday terror attack, Indian security agencies alerted Sri Lanka that another National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) team led by Jalal-Quital, alias Rilwan Marzag, could carry out more attacks. A report in the English-language daily Hindustan Times carried a quote from an official stating that Noufar Moulvi, a noted, nefarious element in eyes of intelligence agencies, is the brother-in-law to another person of interest, Hashim, who recently returned to Sri Lanka from Qatar and had taken charge of the group.
Meanwhile, police in Colombo issued a high alert after an intelligence input that a lorry or a van suspected to be carrying explosives may have entered Colombo. All police stations in Colombo were informed of this after the information was received by the DIG in charge of Colombo.
👇 Minutes after alert issued by Colombo police about a van & a lorry carrying explosives in city. The 🇱🇰 Defence services creating additional layers of cordon to ensure no vehicle enter any imp building & premise without check. #SLOnAlert @AzzamAmeen @Meerasrini @SriLankaTweet pic.twitter.com/E9Z9bjHUWs— Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) April 23, 2019
The Sri Lanka Air Force has put a Bell 212 Helicopter on standby mode, awaiting any emergency. Air Force spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne assured that in event of a fire, a helicopter can be deployed as it can carry up to 9,000 litres of water.
Local eyewitness told Sputnik that minutes after the high alert, Sri Lankan defence services created additional layers of security to ensure no vehicle can enter any important areas without extensive security checks.
