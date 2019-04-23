Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Sri Lankan Bombings - Reports

On Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of coordinated bombing attacks targeting churches and hotels across the country, that claimed lives of at least 321 and wounded about 500 more. The country's defence minister recently stated that the series of blasts was a response to the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, which targeted Muslims.

The terrorist group Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka bombings, Reuters reported. However, the news agency noted that the terrorists have failed to provide any evidence of the claim.

Today is a day of national mourning for the victims of Sunday's multiple blasts, that took place in various parts of the country, hitting several churches with Easter holiday worshippers as well as hotels in Colombo and other cities.

Ethnic and religious violence has plagued Sri Lanka for decades, with a 37-year conflict with Tamil rebels followed by an upswing in recent years of clashes between the Buddhist majority and Muslims. Pictured: relatives mourning during a mass funeral pic.twitter.com/hutVha1L3a — Lance A. Charles Sr (@LanceACharlesS1) April 23, 2019

​Meanwhile, Sri Lankan police have announced that the death toll from the attacks has climbed to 321, and that about 500 more were wounded.

Previously, the country's government had blamed the blasts on a local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), with Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene specifying that the rampage was a response to the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, which targeted Muslims.

The country has remained on high alert since Monday night, when an emergency was declared. Sri Lankan police have detained about 40 suspects in connection to the attack, a spokesman said, adding that this number included a Syrian who was arrested "after the interrogation of local suspects".

*Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in numerous countries, including Russia