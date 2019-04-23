Indian Ex-Porn-Star Gives Unexpected Answer to Vile Web Trolls - Report

Bollywood actress who first began her career in porn films came clean on her life at a talk show saying that she does not regret any of her past decisions. She also gave back to social media trolls in her indomitable style.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian pornstar-turned-actress Sunny Leone silenced many trolls who trolled her about her past life as porn actress. She used wit and straight talks to counter social media trolls during a reality program. She was invited as a guest at Indian actor Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, according to media reports.

Known to be vocal about her views and thoughts, Sunny was read out a message from one troll at the show. The troll had said, "Sunny Leone anticipated #pornban and wisely shifted her career." Her retort on this was, " Seriously! I'm a visionary."

The actress had a ‘gratitude' message for all social media trolls who troll her relentlessly. "Thank you so much for trolling me," she says. Doing some troll bashing of her own she adds with candid humour, "It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my page."

On Pinch talk show, Sunny Leone came clear on her past life saying she has no regrets with regards to her past life. "I have made decisions that were best for me at that moment of time," she said.

She also clarified that her life has been a journey of evolution. "Have I evolved? Absolutely. Have I moved on? Absolutely," she said emphatically.