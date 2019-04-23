Lankan Attack Response to Christchurch Attack in NZ - Defence Minister

On Sunday, Sri Lanka’s Capital Colombo was hit by a series of coordinated bombings in churches and hotels that killed at least 310 people and left another 500 injured.

Sri Lanka's defence minister, addressing the island nation's parliament, said that the attack was carried out in response to the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, which targeted Muslims.

"Investigations reveal that this attack was carried out in response to the Christchurch Mosque Attack in New Zealand on Muslims. There was a security lapse leading to this devastation in Sri Lanka," he said.

In turn, the nation's former president, opposition leader Mahinda Rajapakshe said that a government that cannot ensure the safety of its citizens is of no use.

"When I handed over the government, it was free of terrorism. No such attack would have happened on our watch," he stressed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW