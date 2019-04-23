Indian PM Modi Casts His Vote in National Elections

Modi's constituency went to the polls on Tuesday. Hailing from the Indian state of Gujarat; his Bharatiya Janata Party currently controls his state and controls the majority of the seats in the lower house of the national legislature. He is currently seeking re-election.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote early in the morning in his home state of Gujarat, even as the third phase of the 7-phase national elections began on Tuesday.

Modi arrived with his party president Amit Shah and other party workers and exercised his franchise. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Amit Shah as its candidate for his Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency. In the previous national elections of 2014, this constituency was represented by erstwhile party president Lal Krishna Advani.

© REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri Second Phase of India's 2019 Elections Marred With Violence in West Bengal

Modi's polling booth was set up at Nishan Higher Secondary School. It falls within the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency and is located at Ranip in Ahmedabad. Gandhinagar is the capital city of the state of Gujarat. Before becoming the prime minister of the country, Modi had a long stint as the chief minister of Gujarat throughout the 2000s and for several years earlier in this decade.

The state of Gujarat has 26 parliamentary seats and polling for all of them is currently underway in the 3rd phase of the national elections. The seventh and last phase will take place on May 19 and the elections results will be announced on May 23.