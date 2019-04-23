Indian PM Modi Casts His Vote in National Elections

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote early in the morning in his home state of Gujarat, even as the third phase of the 7-phase national elections began on Tuesday.
Modi arrived with his party president Amit Shah and other party workers and exercised his franchise. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Amit Shah as its candidate for his Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency. In the previous national elections of 2014, this constituency was represented by erstwhile party president Lal Krishna Advani.
The state of Gujarat has 26 parliamentary seats and polling for all of them is currently underway in the 3rd phase of the national elections. The seventh and last phase will take place on May 19 and the elections results will be announced on May 23.
