Sydney Authorities Evacuate Opera House Due to Gas Leak - Reports

Firemen and rescue services have arrived at the scene, Macquarie Street has been closed to motor vehicle traffic.
"Approximately 500 people have been evacuated from the concourse and adjoining restaurants," Fire and Rescue NSW said as quoted by the News.com.au.
A low pressure gas main has been hit during construction at the Sydney Opera House. People have been evacuated from the building, part of the Botanic Gardens and a nearby residential block. @nswpolice have blocked off the forecourt. Still a strong smell of gas #gasleak @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/m2KnQK4BuX— Tamara Wearne (@Tamarawearne) April 23, 2019
There are no reported injuries.
