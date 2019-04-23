6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South Philippines - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the South Philippines. The quake took place at 05:37 GMT some 140 miles southwest of Cebu City. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 53 miles.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
2019.04.23 08:37:57 16km ENE of Tutubigan, Philippines Mag:6.6 Mi Depth:86 Km. #Earthquake https://t.co/Nj7SjvKgo5 pic.twitter.com/iug9uu94L7— Haritalı Son Depremler (@son__depremler) April 23, 2019
The Philippines is situated in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active zone of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
All comments
Show new comments (0)