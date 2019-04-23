6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South Philippines - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the South Philippines. The quake took place at 05:37 GMT some 140 miles southwest of Cebu City. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 53 miles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

​The Philippines is situated in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active zone of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.