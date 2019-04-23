WATCH Suspected Suicide Bomber Entering Sri Lankan Church

Multiple explosions took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, hitting several churches with Catholic worshippers as well as hotels in Colombo and other cities.

In CCTV footage that has recently emerged, a suspected suicide bomber is seen entering St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo minutes before an explosion.

According to a police spokesman, the number of people killed in a series of deadly attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310.

After the explosions, authorities launched a massive security operation. As of Monday, at least 24 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities introduced and re-introduced curfew and deployed 1,000 extra troops in Colombo.