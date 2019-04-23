WATCH Suspected Suicide Bomber Entering Sri Lankan Church

In CCTV footage that has recently emerged, a suspected suicide bomber is seen entering St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo minutes before an explosion.
According to a police spokesman, the number of people killed in a series of deadly attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310.
After the explosions, authorities launched a massive security operation. As of Monday, at least 24 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities introduced and re-introduced curfew and deployed 1,000 extra troops in Colombo.
#Negombo St.Sebastian church bomb attack cctv video#LKA #SriLanka #EasterSundayAttacksLK #EasterAttackLK #SriLankaBlast pic.twitter.com/PhWxJ4G4qM— Sri Lanka 24x7 🇱🇰 (@SRILANKA247) April 22, 2019
