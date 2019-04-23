China Warns Citizens Against Travelling to Sri Lanka

China's embassy in Sri Lanksa warned Chinese nationals against travelling to Sri Lanka following the series of explosions that took place across the island country on Easter Sunday.

According to the statement published on the Embassy's website, Chinese nationals are recommended to refrain from travelling to Sri Lanka in the near future.

Those Chinese citizens who are already located in Sri Lanka are advised to "strengthen their own safety precautions, try to stay away from crowded places, pay attention to the safety reminders issued by the Embassy and local media reports," the statement says.

The Embassy notes that, should Chinese nationals insist on travelling to Sri Lanka in the near future, it will be a massive security risk and the embassy cannot guarantee effective assistance in case of emergency.

On Easter Sunday, the country was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks, which killed at least 290 people and left another 500 injured. These are the worst attacks in the country's modern history since the end of the 25-year-old civil war.

On Monday, Interpol announced it would deploy a special team to Sri Lanka to investigate the waves of deadly bombings.