UN Security Council Urges All States to Cooperate With Sri Lanka Attacks Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is urging all countries to cooperate with the government of Sri Lanka as it investigates Sunday's deadly terrorist attacks, the council said in a statement on Monday.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States…to cooperate actively with the Government of Sri Lanka and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.

On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka’s Capital Colombo was hit by a series of coordinated bombings in churches and hotels that killed at least 290 people and left another 500 injured.

Colombo has launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy. As of Monday, at least 24 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities introduced and re-introduced curfews and deployed extra 1,000 troops in the capital.

Sri Lanka's Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne on Monday said that the series of deadly explosions that took place across the country was organised by the local group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) and that the attacks had been carried out with help of a vast international network.

"We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country", the minister said. "There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded", he added.

Meanwhile, Interpol announced Monday it would deploy a special team to Sri Lanka to investigate the waves of deadly bombings.