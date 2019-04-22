Register
    Sri Lankan police officers clear the road as an ambulance drives through carrying injured of Church blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman says several blasts on Easter Sunday have killed dozens of people.

    Sri Lankan Police Detain 5 More People in Connection With Blasts - Reports

    © AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (22)
    0 50

    The Southeast Asian nation launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy. Addressing the terrorist threat, the Sri Lankan presidential administration declared a state of national emergency starting on Monday at midnight.

    Sri Lankan police have arrested five more people in connection with a series of deadly blasts that killed nearly 300 people across the country on Easter Sunday, bringing the total number of detained suspects to 29, News 1st broadcaster reported.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka Terror Brings National Security and Fear of Safety to Fore - Analyst
    According to News 1st, one of the suspects was detained in a suburb of the capital of Colombo, with police also seizing his means of communication. Four more people were detained in the city of Gampola and in a suburb of Kandy, which is a major city in the central part of the island.

    Authorities introduced and then re-introduced a curfew, as well as deployed an extra 1,000 troops in Colombo. The reports come after another explosion allegedly took place on 22 April near St. Anthony’s church in Colombo.

    READ MORE: Interpol to Deploy Special Team to Sri Lanka to Probe Recent Deadly Bombings

    On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of coordinated bombings in churches and hotels in Colombo and other areas. 

    A Sri Lankan Police officer inspects a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne
    Suicide Bomber Behind Sri Lanka's Shangri-La Hotel Blast Identified
    Citizens of Denmark, Japan, Pakistan, Morocco, India, Bangladesh, China, the Netherlands, the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom were among the victims of the explosions, according to recent data.

    The Sri Lankan government has accused the terrorist group Thowheed Jamath of organising the deadly explosions across the country.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (22)

    Votre message a été envoyé!
